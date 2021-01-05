The White House Is Spending $1.2 Million To Renovate East Wing For Joe Biden’s Wife, Jill Biden

Remember when President Donald Trump got grilled, blasted, and dragged through hot coals for calling the White House a dump? Just a few years ago the New Yorker was quoted saying, “That White House is a real dump.” Well, maybe there’s more truth to this than we realize?

When soon-to-be First Lady Jill Biden takes over the East Wing of The White House, she and her team will be upgrading the facilities. According to federal procurement documents obtained by TMZ,

“The White House is dropping a little more than $1.2 MILLION on restroom renovations at the 2-story structure where the current First Lady’s offices are located.”

The White House Is Spending $1.2 Million To Renovate East Wing For Jill Biden

The project is looking to be completed by Mid-May so that Jill Biden and her staff will be treated to the renovations for almost the full length of Joe Biden’s first term as President.

If the White House was such a beautiful and polished place, why the renovation? Was there some truth in President Trump’s comments and were they blown out of proportion? What other renovations will take place over the next four years and do you think this is a good use of $1.2 million?

There seems to be a lot of gray areas here, especially with the contrast between Trump and Biden, but perhaps they both agree on something, the White House was in need of some serious upgrades. Huh, maybe they have more in common than they thought.

What do you think? Is The White House in more disarray than we believe it to be? Let us know in the comments below.

