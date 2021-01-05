The untold truth of Cool Hand Luke

If there’s one thing everyone remembers from Cool Hand Luke, it’s a specific line: “What we’ve got here is … failure to communicate!” It’s spoken by Strother Martin as the warden, or “Captain,” after he beats Luke up for “back-sassing” him. That scene’s been quoted more than any other in the movie, and it’s seeped so completely into popular culture that you might hear it from people who couldn’t even tell you what Cool Hand Luke is about. But it just barely made it to the screen at all.

“The phrase just sort of appeared on the page,” screenwriter Frank Pierson said, adding, “Then I thought, these words are going to be spoken by an actor who is playing a real redneck character who probably never went beyond high school, and it has a faintly academic feel to it, that line. I thought, people are going to question it.”

But it was too good to cut, and Pierson came up with a backstory for the Captain to justify it, envisioning him as a former guard who took college-level criminology classes to get a leg up in the hierarchy. Even after justifying the dialogue, Pierson still had to fight for it, as Donn Pearce agreed that it was too highfalutin for the Captain … but not that it was good enough to keep. Fortunately, cooler heads won out, and that quote cemented Cool Hand Luke‘s place in film history.