The untold truth of Cobra Kai

Among the new additions to the cast of Cobra Kai, or those who weren’t in a Karate Kid movie, is Courtney Henggeler, who portrays Daniel’s wife Amanda LaRusso. Henggeler’s resume includes dozens of credits going back two decades, including a recurring role as Sheldon’s sister, Missy, on The Big Bang Theory. At the time of her audition, Henggeler was ready to quit acting. “I just had my baby and I was like, ‘I don’t even know if I even want to go back,'” she told the Daily Actor.

After realizing that acting paid her health insurance, Henggeler went on the Cobra Kai audition, even though she initially thought it was “ridiculous” to remake The Karate Kid and bemoaned Hollywood’s lack of originality. She ultimately enjoyed the show but still fell “out of place” among Macchio and William Zabka, “these idols of mine.”

Peyton List, who joined Cobra Kai in the second season as Tory Nichols, a tough Cobra Kai dojo student, didn’t have the same luxury of time as Henggeler did to weigh the pros and cons of her role, but still didn’t think she’d book it. “I received the audition super last minute, the night before, and never in my wildest dreams would’ve thought I could play the character,” List, best known for playing more straight-laced individuals on Disney Channel fare, told Glitter. “It was such a happy shock when I got it.”