The truth about Hawk’s hair on Cobra Kai

Bertrand also revealed that when it comes to Cobra Kai‘s bone-crunching fight sequences, he and the rest of the cast are actually onscreen kicking, punching, throwing, and body-slamming roughly 90% of the time. “Our stunt coordinators, Hiro Koda and Jahnel Curfman, train us so that we can do as much as we’re able to,” he said. “I’m always begging them to let me do more … We get in the dojo and train for a couple hours a day. Whenever we’re not filming, they ask us to train.”

All the better to lend to those scenes’ air of down-and-dirty immediacy, and to ensure that Cobra Kai‘s cast inhabits their respective characters to the fullest possible extent — something Bertrand seems particularly skilled at. It’s obvious that the young actor is fully invested in his multi-faceted, complex character — but as to whether that late-season allegiance switch will take, he’s not at liberty to say.

“I think [Hawk will remain a good guy],” Bertrand said, “but it’s hard to drop something cold turkey, especially a crazy lifestyle choice like Hawk’s. There’s still going to be a bit of bad guy in him, but he realizes that his friends are more important than [Johnny’s nefarious ex-sensei and current Cobra Kai leader John] Kreese and the creed at Cobra Kai. [Hawk will] be a good guy, but it might take him a little while to get there.”

We certainly hope so — if for no other reason than that Johnny and Daniel’s Miyagi-do students will need all the butt-kicking help they can get against Kreese and the ruthless band of fighters he’s certain to field at the next All-Valley Under-18 Karate Tournament.

All three seasons of Cobra Kai are currently available for streaming on Netflix.