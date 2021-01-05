The southern town Mike Wolfe can’t quit

In November of 2020, Mike Wolfe traveled to Natchez, Mississippi — via his refurbished 1950 Chevy Impala — to film a handful of segments for future American Pickers episodes. However, he hasn’t spent all of his time working, taking frequent excursions to enjoy the scenery, culture, and community that Natchez has to offer. With this being his third trip to the city of roughly 15,000 people, the self-proclaimed “Southerner by choice, not by birth,” has come to recognize it as one of his favorite cities for several reasons.

Natchez’s antebellum aesthetic and its intimate, welcoming layout hold a special place in Wolfe’s heart, as he told Magnolia State Live, “Obviously, I love history and I also enjoy architecture and Main Street communities and Natchez has some of all of that.” According to the Mississippi-based publication, he took the bulk of his free time perusing the downtown area and its restaurant scene, visiting the park behind St. Mary Basilica and checking out the Dunleith Historic Inn, as well as a few other historic buildings.

With his dog Frankie at his side, Wolfe even went out of his way to speak with a few Natchez residents, such as the owner of the Conde Contemporary art gallery, Stacy Conde, and film producer Tate Taylor. “Everyone I’ve met talked about how much they love the community. Everyone has been extremely welcoming,” said the American Pickers host, mentioning that, unsurprisingly, he plans on returning in January or February of 2021 for plenty of additional shooting and no shortage of sightseeing around Natchez when he gets the chance.