The Real Reason Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Never Married

Before calling it quits in early 2020, actors Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde were considered one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples. The pair dated, got engaged, and welcomed their two children all within a few short years and seemed to be a match made in heaven.

But despite their adorable relationship, Sudeikis and Wilde never made their love official by tying the knot. So, why didn’t the couple ever exchange vows during their 7-year engagement? Here’s what both stars have said about marriage over the years.

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde | Jim Spellman/WireImage

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis instantly “hit it off”

In two separate interviews both Wilde and Sudeikis gave in 2013 and 2017, respectively, the actors revealed that they first met sometime in fall 2011.

During her cover story for Allure’s October 2013 issue, Wilde revealed she met Sudeikis at a Saturday Night Live finale party and was instantly taken with him.

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde | Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for GLAMOUR

RELATED: Why Did Olivia Wilde and Her Husband, Tao Ruspoli, Divorce?

“I met Jason, and I thought he was so charming,” she told the magazine. “He’s a great dancer, and I’m a sucker for great dancers. But he didn’t even get my number.”

The pair repeatedly ran into each other after that, but Wilde says she had to make the first move. As the Book Smart director recalled to Allure, one of her friends went over to Sudeikis one day and said, “This is Olivia’s number. Use it.” And “that was the beginning,” she explained.

During an April 2017 appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Sudeikis recalled these same details but revealed that he used a strategy to land a first date with Wilde.

“We hit it off that night…I actually came off looking a little cooler than I really am because I had heard through the grapevine, through mutual friends who weren’t exactly her best girlfriends, who would report back, ‘Oh you know, I think she’s dating someone,’” he explained. “So I didn’t make any moves. I was just very, very busy with other things. And next thing you know, I stopped being busy, she stopped dating someone, and then it was off to the races.”

“We sort of reintroduced ourselves,” he added. “The universe had more in store for us in the fall.”

Jason Sudeikis propose to Olivia Wilde after two years of dating

The couple officially started dating in November 2011 but didn’t go public with their relationship until the following month when they attended an SNL afterparty together.

A year later, Wilde and Sudeikis made their red carpet debut as a couple while attending The American Museum of Natural History Gala in New York City.

In January 2013, media outlets confirmed that the Horrible Bosses star had popped the question to Wilde around the holiday season.

The following year, Wilde and Sudeikis welcomed their first child together, a son named Otis Alexander Sudeikis.

Jason Sudeikis, Otis Sudeikis, and Olivia Wilde | James Devaney/GC Images

RELATED: Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Split: Which Actor Has a Higher Net Worth?

Though fans were happy for the couple, many began to wonder when the pair would officially tie the knot. As the years passed, no one heard anything about Wilde and Sudeikis’ wedding plans.

But in February 2016, the Tron: Legacy actor defended her lengthy engagement to the Hall Pass actor while speaking with NET-A-PORTER.com’s The EDIT.

According to Wilde, she and Sudeikis were already bound together through their son and didn’t need a marriage license to prove their commitment to each other.

“We are seriously connected,” she told the outlet. “Before you have a child, marriage is the ultimate commitment and promise to one another, and then once you have a child, it’s like, ‘Oh, we’re committed and promised already.’”

Two months later, Sudeikis touched upon the topic of marriage while appearing on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, explaining that he and Wilde weren’t going to tie the knot until a major social change was made.

“I mean, I believe we won’t get married until weed is legal in every state,” he said.

After that, it was clear to fans that Wilde and Sudeikis were truly in love with each other and were likely going to be together for many years to come. But eventually, the spark between them fizzled out.

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis broke up in early 2020

After spending nine years together, Wilde and Sudeikis have officially called it quits.

Media outlets confirmed the couple’s breakup back in November but said the pair had been separated since early 2020.

“The split happened at the beginning of the year,” a source told People. “It’s been amicable.”

Though the insider didn’t reveal what led to the pair’s split, they did note that Sudeikis and Wilde remain on good terms and continue to be dedicated co-parents to their two children.

“They’ve transitioned into a great co-parenting routine,” the source added. “The children are the priority and the heart of the family’s relationship.”