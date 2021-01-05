The Nine Inch Nails Easter egg you missed in Soul

Film critic Aaron Prescott pointed out on Twitter that a hardware store that Joe Gardner (voiced by Jamie Foxx) passes by right before he falls down a manhole to his death has a sign in the window advertising a sale on “9 in nails,” the kind used for hammering, which have been spilled all over the sidewalk and Joe narrowly misses stepping on in his excited inattention after getting a coveted jazz piano gig. “Please adjust your @letterboxd score a half star up if applicable,” Prescott joked.

This is one of many Easter eggs in Soul, which like all Pixar films is packed with little allusions to movies and people important to the studio. Other blink-and-you-miss visual gags in the film include a subway ad for Brang, the startup where Riley’s father works in Docter’s previous film Inside Out, and a statue that’s a reference to Partners, the famous statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse that can be found in Disney theme parks.

Kudos to the clever animator who slipped that NIN Easter egg in there. Extra credit would have been slipping in a reference to How to Destroy Angels, Reznor and Ross’ other band. Maybe there is one in there, waiting for some eagle-eyed Nine Inch Nails superfan to spot it. Guess you’ll have to watch Soul again to look and see if it exists.