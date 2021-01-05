The ‘Most rushing yards in a season’ quiz

At this point, what else can be said about Derrick Henry?

On Sunday against the Houston Texans, Tennessee’s 247-pound power-back ran for a season-high 250 yards. It was a fitting end to a season in which the Titans rode Henry to a division title and the No. 4 seed in the AFC. Next Sunday, the Titans will host another run-happy team in the Baltimore Ravens. The game is a re-match of a Week 11 contest in which Henry rushed for 133 yards and a score. Tennessee won that game 30-24, but Henry will likely have to repeat that performance if his team is to make it past Lamar Jackson, who became the first quarterback in NFL history to rush for 1,000 yards in a season multiple times.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. Henry’s massive Week 17 game gave him 2,027 rushing yards for the season, good for eighth-most all-time. So with that in mind, how many of the players who rushed for the most yards in an NFL season can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!