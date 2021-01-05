The most paused Cobra Kai moments

As soon as it was confirmed that Daniel LaRusso would be returning to Okinawa in Cobra Kai season 3, fans began theorizing about who he might run into. Daniel flies to Tokyo to plead with his Japanese car supplier after fellow lot owner Bob Cole smears his name, and he decides to take an impromptu trip to Tomi, Mr. Miyagi’s home. He’s devastated to discover that there’s a big shopping complex at the heart of the formerly quaint village, but he forgets all about that when he lays eyes on an old flame.

There’s a traditional dance performance taking place at the newly erected Village Green when Daniel arrives. The pausing commences when the lead dancer turns around to reveal her face — it’s unmistakably Kumiko (Tamlyn Tomita), Daniel’s love interest from The Karate Kid Part II. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Tomita said that working with Macchio again after so long was “like slipping on a favorite pair of socks, or a beloved pair of shoes that still fit, that still are comfortable, and they still look good. That’s the important part. It was so easy, and we were just laughing, like, ‘Was it really 35 years ago? Has it been that long?’ Because it just feels like yesterday.”

Daniel also runs into Yuna (Traci Toguchi), the little girl that he saved from the bell tower, and old rival Chozen (Yuji Okumoto), who helps him level up for his showdown with John Kreese.