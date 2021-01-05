The meaning behind Mayor Lionheart’s name in Zootopia

It might seem to the casual observer as if it took about five seconds to come up with the name “Mayor Lionheart,” and hey, it may have. But if so, we’re talking about a highly historically astute screenwriter, because that name happens to be a very specific historical reference which is informed more by Zootopia‘s plot than it is by the mayor’s lion-ness. “Lionheart,” you see, was the nickname of England’s King Richard I, who earned the moniker thanks to his ferocity in battle. An army commander by his mid-teens and King of England by his early 30s, Richard was imprisoned for political reasons by Holy Roman Emperor Henry VI, who ransomed the king in hopes of building his own army to conquer southern Italy. Richard would eventually be pardoned, but during his imprisonment, his brother John staged a power grab, aligning himself with King Philip II of France with his eyes set on obtaining Normandy.

In Zootopia, Mayor Lionheart is arrested and imprisoned after Judy and Nick find the city’s missing predators, all driven to savagery, being held in an asylum on the mayor’s orders. His seemingly meek sheep assistant, Bellwether (Jenny Slate) takes over as mayor — but all is not as it seems. As Judy eventually discovers, Lionheart was hiding the affected predators from the public while trying to find an explanation for their condition — a condition caused by none other than Bellwether, who had commissioned the savagery-inducing “Night Howler” serum in an attempt to relegate predators to second-class citizenry.

Yes, much like his historical namesake, Lionheart could only watch from behind bars as his trusted right-hand… er, sheep, empowered by her new station, enacted her nefarious agenda.

This may be the most highbrow reference among Zootopia‘s character names, but it’s not the only one that takes a bit of brain work to parse out.