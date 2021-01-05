The inspiration behind these Rick and Morty characters

Jerry Smith (Chris Parnell) might be little-loved by … well, pretty much everybody, but there’s no doubt that his namesake is absolutely beloved by Roiland. Jerry is named after Roiland’s dog, a diminutive, 13-year old pooch who is just cute as a button. (We know what you’re thinking, and no, we have also never in our lives heard of a dog named “Jerry” before.) In August of 2020, Roiland shared with his fans on Instagram that a tumor had been discovered inside Jerry’s nose, writing, “Little Jerry guy has cancer. For anyone who knows me, you’ll know how destroyed I am. Going to do whatever I can to fight it and make him as comfortable and loved as possible for as long as I can.” (What? No, we’re not crying. Just a bit of dust in the old peepers, that’s all.)

Fortunately, Jerry the dog’s luck turned around in a way that Jerry the human’s seldom does. In December 2020, Roiland updated his Instagram followers with the best news possible. “Jerry has recovered,” he wrote. “He had to have radiation and it was rough. He was weak and not well and all the hair on his face came off. But now he’s back to himself, hair grew back and very happy and healthy. He’ll be 14 in April next year. Hope he lives till 60 in human years.”

As do we. While it’s not clear why Roiland chose to name the most sad-sack character on Rick and Morty after his little Jerry guy, it just so happens that he was also the visual inspiration for a season 1 character just as badass as Roiland’s pooch would eventually prove himself to be.