The hilarious Breaking Bad deleted Mike scene

A Reddit post casts a spotlight on the deleted scene in question, in which Mike disposes of evidence consisting of a laptop and numerous guns into a well. While that part actually made it into the show, the second part of the scene is what was left on the cutting room floor. The last item to fall out of Mike’s duffel bag is a grenade, and it appears as though Mike wants to have a little fun with it. He pulls the pin and lets it drop into the well, taking a few steps back for the oncoming explosion. The only problem is that no such explosion occurs, forcing Mike to just kind of stand around awkwardly.

It’s a funny moment, and even though Mike’s normally Mr. Serious, it allows the audience to see that he’s willing to just blow stuff up for the heck of it when the mood fancies him. Plenty of Breaking Bad fans were quick to chime in that it’s probably a good thing this scene didn’t make it into the show. Redditor u/dgdgdgdgcooh writes, “Mike wouldn’t be reckless for no reason. Yeah 99% chance no one is around but a grenade makes a loud noise and he is [committing] crimes.”

That’s not the only reason why the moment doesn’t quite play with the rest of the episode. Redditor u/nameismyluke states, “This scene is during a time of seriousness where Mike is trying to sever ties with his past and move on with his life so introducing comedy would pull away from the main focus of the context of the scene.” Ultimately, it’s funny in the moment but doesn’t quite gel with the overall tone of the sequence. At least we can enjoy it as a deleted scene, knowing it’s not “officially” canon.

As it stands, if you’re looking for hilarious Breaking Bad moments, you still really can’t beat the roof pizza.