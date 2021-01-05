The heartbreaking death of Tanya Roberts

Roberts’ first roles were in seventies thrillers and horror flicks like Forced Entry, Fingers, and Tourist Trap, but she quickly moved on to bigger and better parts. After co-starring in a two-part special episode of the Michael Mann and Aaron Spelling crime drama Vega$, Roberts landed a lead role on the fifth season of another Spelling production, Charlie’s Angels. Although Roberts only got the chance to play Charlie’s Angels member Julie Rogers for one season before the series was canceled, she did get to bring her experience in the world of espionage to the table when she was cast as a Bond girl in A View to Kill.

Although Grace Jones’ May Day mostly stole the headlines for A View to Kill, which was Roger Moore’s last Bond film before retiring the role, Roberts got a juicy role as Stacey Sutton, a geologist and daughter of a California oil tycoon. The spy thriller also nicely rounded out her eighties film career, which included high-fantasy adventure epics like The Beastmaster and Sheena.

Whether you know her as Midge from That ’70s Show or her thrilling film career, there’s no doubt that there’s a little less joy in the world, now that Tanya Roberts has passed away. May she rest in peace.