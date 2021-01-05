The fight for Alexis Sharkey’s body After Instagram Influencer’s Tragic Death

No parent ever thinks about what they will do when their child’s remains are found, short of being the parent of a soldier, but that’s the reality that Alexis Sharkey’s Mother, Stacey Robinault, had to face when her IG influencer daughter was found dead on the side of a road by a utlility worker shortly after Thanksgiving 2020.

Usually, after a person dies, the funeral is planned within a couple of days, the body is brought to the funeral home of the family’s choosing and the person is given a decent send-off, either in their home church or in the funeral home itself.

The fight for Alexis Sharkey’s body

No one ever told this poor Mother that she would have to fight for over two weeks for her daughter’s body to be sent home because her husband was listed as next of kin on her documentation and literally would not go claim her body.

Mrs. Robinault didn’t even think she would get her daughter’s body back because usually things turnaround within a week, even if they’re doing autopsies, but this was a two-week long fight! She couldn’t even make funeral plans for her daughter, on top of grieving for her, she had to literally go to bat for her a final time and do everything in her power in order to be able to claim her daughter’s body.

You might think that this was because Tom eventually wanted to claim it, or he felt that that was his wife and he wanted to have his own funeral. But no, according to Stacey, Tom was always willing to let her come home and always said that he was – until he wasn’t anymore and he stopped cooperating and clammed up.

Tom is a mysterious figure himself, no one actually knows what he does for work, and he claims to work ‘out of the country’ and often travels a lot. Tom is also previously divorced and there’s been some allegations that he could have been abusive to his previous partner but research did not really turn up anything to that end.

Recently, in an interview he said that, “I’m not a jerk, I’m just destroyed.” I get that grief affects everyone differently, but this is one thing he should have stepped up and handled. All it would have taken was a few phone calls and some signatures to set her Mom’s mind at ease so that she could go about planning a funeral for her daughter.

Anything less is just monsterous. There are also rumors that he is now living out of his car, which begs the question, if he’s living out of his car then what else could he have been doing with his time? Thankfully, the coroner’s office helped Mrs. Robinault get custody of her daughter’s body so she could give her a proper burial, at home, where she belonged. We’ll keep you updated. Stay tuned!!!

For any other soap opera and entertainment news, please visit Daily Soap Dish. For more royal and celeb baby news, come back to Celeb Baby Laundry.