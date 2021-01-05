The Expanse star explains the Belter accent

On The Expanse, Naomi doesn’t just speak with other Belters — her travels across the solar system (and beyond) bring her into contact with people from all backgrounds, and her voice changes accordingly. When she’s conversing with her own people, her Belter accent is loud and clear. When she’s talking with someone from Earth or Mars, however, Tipper dials the Belter-specific ticks back, letting more of her natural English accent come through.

As Tipper tells , that’s a small detail she incorporated from her own life. “I’m from East London, and I’m mixed-race Black, and the white side of my family is really Cockney. So, I noticed that, when I’ve had a Guinness and I’m with my family, I’m in the pub, I start to get a lot more Cockney,” Tipper says. “Equally, when I’m with Black people, my vernacular changes a bit to where I grew up in East London.”

It’s a small detail, but Tipper says dialing Naomi’s accent up and down tells us a lot about the character. For one, it shows us how savvy she is. “It’s a survival instinct for her to not sound like a hardcore Belter, because across the universe, again, I almost feel like sometimes it’s being like a Black person,” Tipper says. “You don’t want to show you’re too ‘hood’ in certain spaces, because somebody may not give you credit.”