The ending of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina explained

Fearing for those around her, Sabrina flees to a remote location to avoid The Void hurting anyone else she cares about the way she hurt Harvey. But Blackwood finds her and promises the young witch he can help her with controlling The Void. Unfortunately, and much like all of Blackwood’s “promises,” it wasn’t the entire truth. The former high priest to the devil actually wants to sacrifice Sabrina and unleash The Void on the rest of the universe in a gamble to end it.

Ambrose, Roz, Prudence, and Agatha (Adeline Rudolph) are all able to locate Sabrina, but their attempt to convince her to come home ends in her sending Prudence and Roz to The Void. However, when Sabrina telepathically reaches out to Ambrose, she reveals she has a plan in place and calls for him to come back during the winter solstice. As viewers soon discover, the plan involves Pandora’s box, and thanks to that locket Nick gave to Sabrina, her body and thus the box.

Under cover of the solstice, the coven does manage to come back for Sabrina and put a stop once-and-for-all to Blackwood, blinding him and eventually chaining him up in the hell — which is where Prudence takes it upon herself to end him forever. But even with Blackwood now gone, Sabrina wants to go through with Blackwood’s plan to cut her open. As she and Ambrose both say, draining it from her and pulling out their friends’ before using the box to finish the job against The Void is risky, but it’s also the only way. The Greendale crew initiates their plan, and Sabrina begins to bleed out, but as Nick closes the box and begins to rejoice, it becomes clear that everyone else’s survival came at the cost of Sabrina’s. This time, there is no back-up plan and no last-minute magical save. Despite beginning the season with two Sabrinas, The Chilling Adventures ends its run with none.

While Sabrina has left the mortal plane, that’s not the very ending of the series. Viewers do get to see both Sabrina’s laid to rest, and Nick — still deeply in love with the girl who went to hell and back for him — make the final choice to join her in the afterlife.