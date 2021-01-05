The Dexter revival has found its villain

Per , veteran actor Clancy Brown — star of SpongeBob SquarePants, Starship Troopers, Thor: Ragnarok, and, most recently, The Mandalorian — has signed on as a series regular for Dexter season 9, in the main antagonist spot. He’ll reportedly take up the role of small-town resident and “unofficial” mayor of Iron Lake, named Kurt Caldwell, who, per his official character description, seems like a true force to be reckoned with … should you end up on his bad side.

As the bio states, Caldwell “realized the American dream by going from driving big rigs, just like his father did, to now owning several trucks and the local truck stop.” It continues, describing him as “Powerful, generous, loved by everyone — he’s a true man of the people. If he’s got your back, consider yourself blessed,” and concludes with a menacing warning: “But should you cross Kurt, or hurt anyone that he cares for, God help you.”

If you combine that description with Clancy Brown’s penchant for playing physically imposing and all-around intimidating characters like Surtur and Sergeant Zim, it sounds like Dexter Morgan will have his hands full this season. Looking back at the roster of previous Dexter villains, including actors such as John Lithgow, Jimmy Smits, and Edward James Olmos, Brown definitely has some big shoes to fill. However, given his talents, it’s unlikely he’ll have any trouble measuring up … and perhaps he’ll find more success than them in taking down the titular character.