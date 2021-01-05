The Best Video Games to Play Your Way to Fitness

Bradley Lamb
Working out doesn’t have to be mind-numbingly boring. Get in touch with your inner child by video gaming your way to a fit physique. 

Below, some of the best video games to get your sweat on, from Just Dance to Fitness Boxing. They offer a fun way to mix up your workout routine so you can achieve all of those 2021 fitness goals, since so many gyms and studios are still closed.

