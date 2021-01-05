The Best Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Screen Protectors

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus remains one of Samsung’s best phones yet, with powerful hardware and a gorgeous design. That design highlights one specific feature — the huge Infinity-O display with a hole punch for the dual-lens selfie camera. The Dynamic AMOLED screen was awarded DisplayMate’s highest-ever score for display tech, making it the best smartphone display in the world. One drop could change that, though.

Samsung ships the S10 range with a film screen protector, but film protectors can wear out fairly quickly, and they’re not great at protecting against falls. It’s likely you’ll want a replacement eventually or something a little more hard-wearing. There’s also the issue of the ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. Samsung’s new tech is incredible, but it doesn’t work with many glass protectors, so you’ll need to be sure your protector is compatible with Samsung’s coolest new tech.

We’ve done the hard work so you don’t have to. Whether you’re looking for a new film protector to replace your Samsung-applied one or a more durable glass protector to take the bigger knocks, here are some of the best Galaxy S10 Plus screen protectors.

OtterBox Alpha Flex Protector

OtterBox is synonymous with top-grade protection, and that reputation extends to its screen protectors, too. The Alpha Flex takes everything that was great about the tempered glass Alpha Glass protectors and puts it into a flexible film protector. It’s made from a combination of TPU and PT (polyethylene terephthalate) that allows it to be flexible, conforming to all your Galaxy S10 Plus’ curves without obscuring your view thanks to a scratch-resistant crystal coating. At $50, it’s also the most expensive film protector we’ve seen, so it’s really only an option for people who are happy spending big on screen protection.

InvisibleShield Ultra VisionGuard Screen Protector

A lot of evidence points to blue light from smartphones being bad for your sleep, and there are a bunch of software solutions for that problem. But there’s more you can do, and InvisibleShield’s Ultra VisionGuard glass protector is a good option. The protective EyeSafe layer strips out harmful high-energy visible (HEV) blue light, making your phone easier on your eyes without changing the color palette. Being made from tough hybrid glass means it’s resistant to scratches, bumps, and chips — and a special coating stops smears from oily fingerprints and smudges. It’s expensive, but it’s excellent all-around protection.

Ringke Dual Easy Protector

Ease is the name of the game for Ringke, and the Dual Easy film protectors are incredibly easy to install. Simply follow the instructions and peel off each layer in turn — there’s even a layer to remove the last vestiges of dust from your screen to make sure there’s nothing between your display and screen protector. It’s clear and bright, and since it’s film, it’s also thin. However, being film means it won’t be as protective as tempered glass would be, so keep that in mind when you’re picking it. It’s not badly priced at $15, especially when you factor in that it comes in a twin pack.

Armorsuit Matte Case Friendly Protector

Another film option, Armorsuit’s case-friendly protector also has the advantage of offering some protection against glare. The film protector has been finished with a matte coating that stops bright lights from bouncing from your phone’s screen, so you can see your phone more easily while out in strong sunlight or under strong lights. Aside from that, this is a good film protector that protects against scratches and dirt. It has self-healing properties to heal up small scratches and has been treated to resist the yellowing effect as it ages. It’s not the flashiest protector around — literally, thanks to the matte coating — but it gets the job done, and it’s cheap.

Whitestone Dome Glass Protector

Not too worried about spending money as long as your phone’s screen is safe? Whitestone’s Dome screen protector uses a wet application method to stick its toughened glass screen protector to your S10 Plus’ screen. A UV lamp is then used to cure the adhesive, ensuring a tight fit to your screen and a seamless level of touch sensitivity. It fully covers the entirety of your device, including the curved edges, and the adhesive layer means it’ll stay together even if it’s shattered. Thanks to the layer of adhesive, the Whitestone Dome can even be applied to an already-broken screen, and the adhesive will fill in the cracks, ensuring a broken screen doesn’t get any worse.

Spigen NeoFlex Film Protector

Film protectors have plenty of advantages — they’re cheaper, thinner, and in the case of the S10 Plus, they work better with the ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. Spigen makes some excellent cases, but it also makes some great screen protectors to complete all-around protection. NeoFlex is a Spigen classic, and for good reason. It’s sized to fit the S10 Plus’s display perfectly, and it uses a wet-installation method that puts a layer of adhesive between the screen protector and the display, ensuring a close fit. While it won’t protect as well as tempered glass in the event of a fall, it’s thinner and should guard against scratches, dirt, and greasy fingerprints.

Belkin Screenforce Glass Protector

If you’re looking to spend a little less on a glass screen protector but still want the reassurance of a top name, then check out Belkin’s Screenforce glass protector. It’s made from tough tempered glass, it’s thin, and it gives excellent touch sensitivity and screen clarity. It’s also easy to attach to your S10 Plus, thanks to the easy-align tray. At $35, it’s cheaper than Whitestone Dome’s offering, though it’s still on the higher end of prices for glass protectors. Still, it works with the ultrasonic scanner, and it’s backed by Belkin’s Limited Lifetime Warranty in the U.S. and Canada. However, it seems you’ll have to wait a little while for it to become available, as it’s not out yet.

ESR Liquid Skin Full-Coverage Screen Protector

ESR is one of the most well-known accessory manufacturers active today, and its Liquid Skin Full-Coverage Screen Protector provides a light, flexible film alternative to the tempered glass products that usually dominate the market. Given that it’s made of soft TPU, it fits snugly around the curved edges of the S10 Plus, ensuring the fullest possible edge-to-edge protection. It also includes special “liquid skin” material that heals minor scratches over time, saving you from having to replace it every time you scuff your phone. In case you do need a spare, it comes in a pack of two.

