The best episodes of Breaking Bad

After the madness and devastation of “Ozymandias,” a (relatively) low-key episode was in order. But “low-key” doesn’t mean slow or boring. There are plenty of important and heartbreaking developments in season 5’s “Granite State.” For one, Walt’s cancer is winning its battle against him. Jesse’s attempts to escape his torturous, meth-cooking enslavement results in the death of Andrea, leaving Brock motherless not long after his doubtlessly terrifying stint in the hospital. Skyler and Marie both have their homes invaded by Jack’s goons, terrifying them into silence. All of this can be traced back to Walt, either directly or indirectly.

But the episode’s best moment comes at the end. Walt tries to sneak money to his family through one of Walter Jr.’s friends, but his son is having none of it. “You killed Uncle Hank!” he howls at his father, who’s calling from a phone in a bar. “Why are you still alive? Why don’t you just die already?”

This, of course, devastates Walt, who decides to turn himself in. While he’s awaiting the police, however, he catches a Charlie Rose interview in which Gretchen and Elliott Schwartz, his former business partners, diminish his role in the formation of their company. And just like that, that old spark of resentment that truly drove him is reignited. The theme song plays as police officers swarm the bar, only to find it empty.

Walter White may be willing to die, but Heisenberg still has a fight left in him.