‘The Bachelor’ Spoilers: Bekah Martinez Verbally Abused On Social Media By Boyfriend Grayston Leonard

Bekah Martinez, a one-time contestant on the hit show The Bachelor, opened up on how her boyfriend,(Grayston Leonard), felt watching his now girlfriend being pampered on. And we can safely say, It was a reaction worth waiting for.

In her recent post on Instagram, she outlined precisely how Grayston felt. And to no surprise, he was not impressed. In the video below, Grayston is seen complaining that Bekah did not “smile” In the same way that she did for former contestant Arie Luyendyk Jr. A nice little dug, but only It was not.

In a rather bizarre series of statements, he went on to call Bekah “ho” and called her out for being “so sultry.” If that was not enough, Grayston told their child Frank to look away from his mother because “You can feel the chemistry [going through them].”

Whether It was all tongue and cheek, only the two know. However, given by Bekah’s comments earlier this year she cares deeply about Grayston.

When speaking to Us Weekly, she talked about she wanted to tie the knot:

“We want to take some time just for us.

“It has been so much about kids in the past three years. We’re like, ‘OK, maybe we can make something just about us,’ but we want to wait until COVID is over. We want to have, like, a massive wedding and can’t really do that right now.”

And for Bekah, the wedding is only the start. She plans on extending her family and who better to do it with than none other than Grayston. In further disclosures to Us Weekly she said:

“I love children. I love having a full house. I’m one of five kids, and I just love that,” she told Us. “My body needs a break, and we’ve been talking about exploring the option of fostering so that we can be a home for other children, even if it’s just temporarily.”

So Bekah does love Grayston after all. I mean she even turned down further chances to reappear on The Bachelor. In 2018, she refused because she was dating Grayston and had two kids together: Franklin and their 3-year-old daughter, Ruth.

