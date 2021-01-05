The Alex Trebek moment you won’t see on Jeopardy!

On January 4, 2021, Jeopardy!‘s executive producer Mike Richards stopped by the Today show (via Entertainment Tonight) and shared a delightful behind-the-scenes anecdote from the taping of one of Alex Trebek’s last episodes.

“What he did on tonight’s show is just a great testament to him,” Richards said. “He usually said something about what was happening in the news or about what game play had been happening. In this very special, unbelievable, final week, he comes out and gives a talk about the importance of togetherness and sticking together, and that the world is struggling, but we have to get through it together.”

Richards continued, recalling that the moment gave both himself and the rest of the Jeopardy! crew chills — and understandably so. He explained that despite the show directing the audiences when to applaud and when to stay silent, the former Cheers guest star’s words warranted throwing the rule book out the window.

“Usually in his monologue, he would come out, give a statement, and they would go to the categories. Well, there’s not many people in the studio because of COVID. And we all burst into applause. You don’t see it on camera, but as he’s going to the categories, he sees us start to applaud and he kind of looks at us like, ‘What are you guys doing?'” Richards said, confessing that the moment was so touching that they simply had to clap.

During such a difficult time as the one we’re all living through right now, Trebek’s statement couldn’t be more welcome, even if the response to it caught him somewhat off-guard. He very much deserved this recognition from his peers, but it’s a shame that audiences won’t get the chance to witness this scene on a future Jeopardy! episode from the comfort of their own homes.