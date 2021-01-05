‘That ’70s Show’ Stars Topher Grace and Ashton Kutcher React To Tanya Roberts Being Alive in the Best Way Possible

On Jan. 3, 2021, Tanya Roberts was announced dead. The following day, news broke that the former Bond Girl and That ’70s Show actor was still alive. Now, Roberts’ That ’70s Show co-stars Topher Grace and Ashton Kutcher have reacted to the good news in the most appropriate manner.

Tanya Roberts played Midge Pinciotti on ‘That ’70s Show’

Roberts first got her start with modeling and acting in the ’70s and ’80s. She is perhaps best known for her 1985 role as the Bond Girl Stacey Sutton in A View to a Kill.

Roberts garnered a new generation of followers when she landed the role of Donna’s (Laura Prepon) mom, Midge Pinciotti, on That ’70s Show.

“That ’70s Show was her favorite show,” Roberts’ close friend and representative Mike Pingel told USA Today after her alleged death. “[Roberts] really loved doing comedy.”

Fans old and young were upset about Roberts’ supposed death.

Topher Grace was saddened to learn about Tanya Roberts’ death

Pingel announced Roberts’ death to the media. As he explained to The Hollywood Reporter, Roberts was walking her dogs on Christmas Eve when she collapsed. She was admitted to Cedar-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles and allegedly died Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021.

“I’m devastated,” Pingel explained to the outlet. “She was brilliant and beautiful and I feel like a light has been taken away. To say she was an angel would be at the top of the list. She was the sweetest person you’d ever meet and had a huge heart. She loved her fans, and I don’t think she realized how much she meant to them.”

When the news about Roberts broke, some That ’70s Show stars took to social media to mourn, including frontman Grace.

“I was so sad to hear that Tanya Roberts has passed away,” Grace’s tweet began.

I was so sad to hear that Tanya Roberts has passed away. She was a Bond girl, one of Charlie’s Angels, and truly a delightful person to work with. I had never acted before and, to be honest, a little nervous around her. But she couldn’t have been kinder. We’ll miss you Midge. pic.twitter.com/ewqDS3Radb — Topher Grace (@TopherGrace) January 4, 2021

Other stars, including Danny Masterson, mourned Roberts on social media.

“We lost a great one. Rip #TanyaRoberts you were a wonderful person to work with and we all loved you very much. Godspeed #MidgePinciotti,” Masterson tweeted, adding the geotag for Wisconsin, where the series was set.

Hours later, news that Roberts was still alive broke.

Ashton Kutcher and Topher Grace reacted to Tanya Roberts being alive in the most ‘That ’70s’ way possible

Initially, Masterson and Grace were the only two to speak out about Roberts’ death. When the news that Roberts was still alive came to light, Kutcher took to Twitter to inform Grace of the good news.

According to TMZ, Roberts is still alive. Roberts’ domestic partner Lance O’Brien informed Pingel of her death. Allegedly when O’Brien arrived at the hospital, “[Roberts] opened her eyes and tried to grab on to him, but her eyes closed and she ‘faded.’” O’Brien assumed Roberts was dead and left the hospital without confirmation, calling Pingel to tell him she had “died in his arms.”

At this time, it’s unclear why O’Brien did not speak with medical staff about Roberts’ condition. Regardless, her That ’70s Show co-stars are rejoicing.

Grace replied to Kutcher with a GIF from the comedy series.

Naturally, Kutcher replied with a GIF showcasing his iconic catchphrase from That ’70s Show — “BURN.”