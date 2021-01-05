Taylor Swift Fans Found a ‘Pattern’ That Proves She’ll Win Album of the Year for ‘Folklore’

Musician Taylor Swift has won numerous awards in the past, including Grammys. With her 2020 record Folklore, she’s once again up for the coveted Album of the Year prize. Discover why some fans believe 2021 is once again her year to take home the top honor.

Taylor Swift is a 10-time Grammy-winning artist

Taylor Swift poses st the 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards on January 31, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. | Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Swift took home her first Grammys in 2010. She collected four awards for her second studio album, Fearless, and its single, “White Horse.” In the decade since, the artist has earned nominations almost every year. And Swift has had some huge wins.

In 2012, Swift won two Grammys for her Speak Now single “Mean.” The next year, she and The Civil Wars won Best Song Written for Visual Media for “Safe & Sound” from The Hunger Games. In 2016, Swift made a transition with her first pop album, 1989. The album earned her two awards, while her single, “Bad Blood,” won Best Music Video.

She’s nominated for six Grammys at the 2021 event

Swift’s luck at the Grammys over the past few years hasn’t been great. She didn’t win at all in 2018 (where she was up for two non-album songs), 2019 (where she was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album for Reputation), or 2020 (where she received three nominations for her 2019 album, Lover).

But her chances at the 2021 Grammys are significantly higher, as she’s nominated in six categories. Swift is up for Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year for Folklore, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for “Cardigan,” “Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Exile,” and Best Song Written for Visual Media for “Beautiful Ghosts” from Cats.

Swift won Album of the Year for ‘Fearless’ and ‘1989’

The biggest award of the night, Album of the Year, is a stacked category. Swift is competing against the likes of Coldplay, Post Malone, and her good friends in Haim. Should she win, it would be her third time taking home the prize in this category — making her the first woman to do so.

When Swift won in 2016 for 1989, she said, “As the first woman to win Album of the Year at the Grammys twice, I want to say to all the young women out there: There are going to be people along the way who will try to undercut your success or take credit for your accomplishments or your fame,” a remark that feels even more pointed years later.

“But if you just focus on the work and you don’t let those people sidetrack you, someday when you get where you’re going, you’ll look around, and you will know that it was you and the people that love you who put you there,” Swift continued. “And that would be the greatest feeling in the world.”

Fans identified a pattern in her past wins

The pattern… 1) Taylor Swift (Debut)

2) Fearless // AOTY

3) Speak Now 1) RED

2) 1989 // AOTY

3) reputation 1) Lover

2) folklore // AOTY

3) TS9 — ⚡ (@mrsaintsinner) November 27, 2020

A Twitter user predicted that Dua Lipa will win Album of the Year in 2021. “Guys i see a pattern,” they tweeted, pointing out that, like Lipa’s Future Nostalgia, the last two winning albums in the category were released at the end of March (Kacey Musgraves’ Golden Hour and Billie Eilish’s When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?)

But another called out a different sequence. If you divide Swift’s discography into sets of three, she’s won for the second album in the first two sets (her second and fifth ones). If it holds true, the singer should win Album of the Year for Folkore in March 2021.