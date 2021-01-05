Tanya Roberts Dies: ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Actress Tribute By Jaclyn Smith

RELATED STORIES

Now that Tanya Roberts‘ death has been confirmed, those who knew and worked with the actress are flooding social media with loving tributes — including Jaclyn Smith, who appeared opposite Roberts in the final season of Charlie’s Angels (ABC, 1980–1981).

Smith posted the following message to Instagram on Tuesday: “Tanya joined #CharliesAngels for the final season, closing it out as it was initially intended with a red head, a brunette and a blonde. She brought joy to so many people and had a career spanning decades. Good bye angel, Rest In Peace.”

This kind message was accompanied by a classic shot of Smith, Roberts and Cheryl Ladd, the final three Angels to star in the hit series before it wrapped in 1981. Watch the opening credits for Roberts’ season below:

Following her stint on Charlie’s Angels, Roberts appeared on a number of huge TV shows, nabbing guest spots on The Love Boat, Fantasy Island, Silk Stalkings and more. Younger readers will likely remember her as Midge Pinciotti (mother of Laura Prepon’s Donna) on Fox’s That ’70s Show; Roberts appeared in 81 episodes of the long-running comedy.

Check out a compilation of Midge’s most memorable scenes from That ’70s Show below:

Roberts also appeared in major films like A View to a Kill (1985) and The Beastmaster (1982).

How will you remember Roberts? Drop a comment with your favorite roles below.