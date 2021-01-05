Tamar Braxton Shocks Fans With A Video Ahead Of Her Surgery

Tamar Braxton managed to shock some of her fans with a video from ahead of her surgery. Check out the clip that she recently posted and managed to worry fans.

‘I recorded this for y’all the day I went to surgery( i forgot to post) … i didn’t have gel and i was so amazed at my own product!! Y’all God gave this to us as a blessing!! I got out of the shower and bushed her down cause i didn’t want people talking about me in the o.r. While I was sleep😩😩😩😒.. it’s was so soft and not greasy‼️‼️ go get y’all some and leave that drying, flaky stuff off y’all pillows. @omgyougrowgirl_ it works y’all❤️‼️‼️🙏🏼💫’ Tamar captioned her post.

Lots of people freaked out when they read her caption.

Someone else said: ‘You should’ve called me, I would’ve came out,’ and a commenter posted this: ‘My hair is curly but I will try it to support you Tamar I know how sweet and silly you’re from “ The real show. I was there for taping way back I love all your work. God bless ya sis ❤️.’

A fan said: ‘What’s the time frame for shipping I wanna order it ?’ and a follower said: ‘I bet they were talking about you in a good way😩 should’ve left the jar by ya side!!! Look at you in the O.R. Blessing people! But I seriously love the product!! It REALLY WORKS.’

Someone else posted this: ‘It does work!! I’ve been using it since it came out in the summer on myself and my daughter!!’

A commenter said: ‘I need some for my toddler cause her 3 little pig ponytails 😩 it’s growing just too slow.’

One other follower posted this: ‘I love Grow and Glow product; it’s amazing. It works. I have three jars in my possession. 😂.’

In other recent news, Tamar Braxton shared a video on her social media account for NYE and fans are happy to know that she is doing okay.

Advertisement

Check out the message that she also posted with the clip.





Post Views:

0