T.I. Promotes The New Music Of His Son, King Harris

T.I. just promoted the new music that his son has out. Check out the post that the proud dad shared on his social media account below.

Someone said: ‘Top of the top people…Go check out my young King @the_next_king10 his new shit out Errrwhere‼️’

A commenter posted this: ‘Look like D Wayde son/ Lil Nas X influenced em’, and another follower posted this: ‘Hope he not being a fake thug on the track. We all know his life been entitled.’

Someone else said: ‘Serious question @troubleman31 do you condone these lyrics I don’t see him hitting anybody in their brain with a banger.’

A follower posted this: ‘Yooo you and @majorgirl super dynamic!!!! These kids def carrying the legacy,’ and another follower posted this message: ‘Lil bra get to talk about how he quit getting whooping 🎶🎙😂’

Someone else said: ‘When is the audition for the next season of rhythm and flow? @troubleman31 I need to be alllllllll up in there goinggggg crazyyyy🔥🔥’ and one other follower posted this: ‘Wow.. runs in the family! Congratulations young king!.’

Another commenter posted this: ‘Dope SHT king keep doing yo thing homie, all luv to u homie, !!! N wish u the best n this SHT 💯💪🏾 do it with love and passion 💯 all luv tigg.’

Tip is always extremely supportive of his kids and makes sure to promote their art via his social media account.

T.I. has recently addressed the cost of activism on his social media account and managed to trigger a heated debate among his fans. Check out the clip he shared.

‘Cost of Activism Me & my brother @shaunking chopping up game bout the struggle on #ExpediTIously,’ Tip captioned his post.

In other recent news, T.I. just praised his ladies in the family.





