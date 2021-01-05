Surviving Death: New Netflix series delves into what happens after we die

For the past several years, Netflix’s vast array of documentaries have shed light on several of the biggest mysteries to plague the world, from serial killers to UFOs.

Now, a new Netflix documentary tackles perhaps the greatest enigma of all: the mystery of death.

Surviving Death, a six-part series based on Leslie Kean’s bestselling book of the same name, is set to arrive on the streaming service on 6 January.

Featuring interviews with people who claim to have experienced the afterlife first-hand (via near-death experiences), the series balances supernatural speculation with more grounded interpretations of life after death.

According to the show’s official synopsis, Surviving Death will “weave together innovative new research with firsthand accounts from those who’ve been close to—and even experienced—death”.

Bruce Greyson, MD (Prof Emeritus, Psychiatry and Neurobehavioral Sciences) in episode one of Surviving Death (Netflix)

The first episode investigates whether it is scientifically possible to survive death, after our physical bodies expire.

Two other episodes shine a spotlight on mediums, who claim to communicate with the dead, while two episodes focus on the ways in which people can supposedly reach out from beyond the grave.

Independent Culture Newsletter The best in film, music TV & radio straight to your inbox every week Independent Culture Newsletter The best in film, music TV & radio straight to your inbox every week

The final episode of the season investigates three people who claim to have experienced reincarnation first-hand.