Survey reveals the most anticipated game of Jan. 2021

Perhaps most exciting is what remains unknown about this highly anticipated game. Fans of the Hitman series know that the team at IO Interactive has a knack for keeping players on their toes and having a little fun in light of the intense nature of the game. 2019 brought surprise free updates to Hitman 2 for Halloween and the December holiday season, giving players the chance to embrace the seasonal, the spooky, and yes, even take out targets with snowballs.

As highly-anticipated as Hitman 3 is, the survey’s runners-up are also something to look forward to. Second place went to the “Other” category with 18%, speaking to the variety of games players are excited to see dropping this month, including fan-cited titles like Sons of the Forest, Resident Evil Village, and the next God of War. Behind that was Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game, scoring 17%. The Medium and The Pedestrian brought up the rear, with a respective 6% and 1% of the vote.

Hitman 3‘s January 20 release date is sure to delight fans of this popular stealth action and adventure title. Here at , we’re already counting down the days!