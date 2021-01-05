Storylines to follow for the 2020-21 NHL season

Handout Photo-USA TODAY Sports

The most intriguing of the new divisions for this season is the North Division, or as it is more likely to be known, the Canadian division. Due to travel issues at the moment the NHL has put all of its Canadian teams into a single division. The rivalries here are going to be great with more Toronto-Montreal and Calgary-Edmonton matchups than ever before in a single season. That is to say nothing of the playoff possibilities. But it is also exciting because most of these teams are pretty evenly matched. Toronto and Edmonton seem to be the favorites on paper, but it is there for the taking for any of them.