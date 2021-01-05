Spotted! Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan return from Goa

It must be raining love in B-town because we’ve got another rumoured couple making public appearances. After Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter’s vacation in Maldives, Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan are making headlines. The two were in Goa, spending the New Years weekend together.

Returning from their getaway, the two were spotted at the airport by the paparazzi. Janhvi was clicked in a beige high-waist trousers and white shirt that she tied above her midriff. Kartik on the other hand opted for a black denim on denim look with a Money Heist themes t-shirt. The two quietly headed off from the airport where Khushi Kapoor was waiting to pick her sister up.

Check out the pictures of this new couple in town.