South Korea Will Send Delegation to Iran Over Seized Ship

South Korea will send a delegation to negotiate the release of a ship and its 20-member crew after the vessel was seized by Iranian forces, officials said on Tuesday, the latest development in a provocation by the government in Tehran, which remains diplomatically isolated from the West over its nuclear program.

Iranian officials said the ship was detained in the Persian Gulf by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps because it had violated environmental protocols and was polluting the sea, according to Iranian state news agencies. The ship was carrying 7,200 tons of chemicals, mostly methanol, according to the South Korean company that owns it, which has denied that it was polluting the waters.

The tensions come as Tehran has sought to pressure the government in Seoul to release about $7 billion in revenues from oil sales that remain frozen in South Korean banks since the Trump administration tightened sanctions.

But they also follow recent escalations between the United States and Iran as President Trump’s term draws to a close. Iran said on Monday that it had increased nuclear enrichment levels at a key facility to 20 percent, a step closer to developing the capacity to produce a nuclear weapon. The Pentagon said on Sunday that it had directed the aircraft carrier Nimitz to remain in the Middle East, days after it had ordered the ship to return home, because of Iranian threats against Mr. Trump and other American officials.