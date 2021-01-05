Sources: Indonesia's Gojek is in advanced talks for a merger with local e-commerce giant PT Tokopedia; the combined entity would be valued over $18B (Yoolim Lee/Bloomberg)

Yoolim Lee / Bloomberg:
Sources: Indonesia’s Gojek is in advanced talks for a merger with local e-commerce giant PT Tokopedia; the combined entity would be valued over $18B — – The deal would combine Indonesia’s two most valuable startups,nbsp; — Discussions with Grab hit impasse over question of control
