Some Fans Are Disappointed in Matt James’ Rumored Politics

Fans of The Bachelor have a lot to learn about their new star. That’s because Matt James hasn’t been on a season of The Bachelorette. There is a rumor about his politics that have people disappointed already.

Rachel Lindsay called for more diversity on ‘The Bachelor’

The Bachelor was taking a lot of heat for not being more diverse recently. “In 40 seasons of [The Bachelor], you’ve had one Black lead,” Rachel Lindsay said on AfterBuzz. “We are on 45 presidents. And in 45 presidents there’s been one Black president. You are almost on par to say you’re more likely to become the president of the United States than you are a Black lead in this franchise. That’s insane. That’s ridiculous.”

James was announced to be the star for season 25. This was surprising given he will not be doing a season of The Bachelorette anymore.

Matt James is rumored to be a Republican

Some fans who were excited to see more diversity on the show now find the news to be bittersweet. That’s because there is a screen shot going around claiming he’s registered as a Republican in New York.

“Matt James is a republican. There is a link on the main sub about it. 🙁 How do you feel about this? I don’t expect him to be a hardcore democrat by any means, but republican? Seriously? Bachelor producers know what they’re doing,” a Reddit user wrote.

Another user in the thread also talked about his mother, Patty James’ social media. “Matts’s mom follows so many people in bachelor nation Clay, Nick, Clare, Hannah Ann but she does not follow Rachel the only other black lead She also follows Donald Trump!!” the user claimed. At the time of this writing she does follow these people. However, she does follow Tayshia Adams, who became the second Black lead.

“Wowww you can’t tell me ABC did not know what they were doing when they casted him as the bachelor. Even if he doesn’t support Trump how can he actively support a party that wants to dismantle minority groups. This so sad, throw the whole season away,” wrote another user in the thread.

He made some of his views known in the first episode

The first episode of The Bachelor aired and James made some of his views known. He sat down with Chris Harrison to talk about other people’s expectations for this season.

“People want you to end up with a certain type of person and I get that,” he told the host. “So my mom is white and my dad’s Black and I experienced what it was like to be the product of an interracial marriage. And it’s tough because you’ve got people who have certain views. Old school views on what love looks like. And you’ve got people who are cheering for you to find love. And then you’ve got people who are cheering for you to end up with a specific person of a specific race.”

He said that he didn’t want to “piss off” Black people or white people. But he said he considers to be “both of those”. James also made it known that religion is important to him because he asked the cast to pray with him for his first toast.

Time will tell if politics will be mentioned this season. Tayshia Adams previously talked about Black Lives Matter with a contestant on her season of The Bachelorette so it has recently been done. James has yet to address the rumor about how he’s politically registered.