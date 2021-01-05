Social Media Drags Fabolous Over Loving Tribute To Emily B

Emily B may have forgiven Fabolous for the domestic violence incident back in 2018, but social media has not and folks were not here for it when Fabolous decided to proclaim his love for his longtime girlfriend on Instagram.

“I know the cool of this generation is being savage & not giving a f*ck. And all the rap songs say money over everything & everybody is sleeping wit somebody else’s man or woman.”

Fab continued, “But fa real.. having a partner to love, share life with, raise a family together with, & make each other better is real GOALS. That’s the real COOL. That’s really WINNING!! Love You @emilyb_.”

In 2018, Emily B. called the cops on Fab after he allegedly punched her in the face seven times at their Englewood, NJ home. It was rumored that he even punched Emily’s tooth out. Fab later turned himself into the cops.

Social media has also not forgiven the rapper for his treatment of her on Love & Hip Hop: New York many moons ago.

Here are some of their reactions: