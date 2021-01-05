Scotland Will Go Into Lockdown After Coronavirus Variant Spread

We have decided to introduce, from midnight tonight for the duration of January, a legal requirement to stay at home, except for essential purposes. This is similar to the lockdown of March, last year. The new, faster spreading variant of the virus is a massive blow. And possibly the most simple way of explaining the challenge we face right now is to compare it to a race: In one lane we have vaccines, and our job is to make sure they can run as fast as possible. And that’s why the government will be doing everything we can to vaccinate people as quickly as possible. And I will say more about that later. But in the other lane is the virus, which, as a result of this new variant, has just learned to run much faster, and has most definitely picked up pace in the past couple of weeks. It is no exaggeration to say that I am more concerned about the situation we face now than I have been at any since March, last year. In fact, our modeling suggests that without further intervention, we could breach in-patient Covid capacity within three or four weeks. And of course, a sharply increasing number of cases in human terms means many more people becoming ill and dying. All of that explains why we have to act quickly and decisively.