Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.17% By .com

.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the rose 0.17%.

The best performers of the session on the were Al Samaani Factory Metal Industries Co CJSC (SE:), which rose 9.98% or 24.60 points to trade at 271.00 at the close. Meanwhile, Saudi vitrified clay pipes co. (SE:) added 6.98% or 6.60 points to end at 101.20 and Al Omran Industrial & Trading Co (SE:) was up 3.47% or 3.30 points to 98.40 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Al Hokair Group (SE:), which fell 4.44% or 1.06 points to trade at 22.84 at the close. Arabian Centres Co (SE:) declined 3.12% or 0.79 points to end at 24.56 and Saudi Marke (SE:) was down 3.04% or 0.95 points to 30.30.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 127 to 61 and 15 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for February delivery was up 2.14% or 1.02 to $48.64 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in March rose 1.82% or 0.93 to hit $52.02 a barrel, while the February Gold Futures contract rose 0.39% or 7.60 to trade at $1954.20 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was up 0.18% to 4.6031, while USD/SAR fell 0.00% to 3.7512.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.17% at 89.695.

