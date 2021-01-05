Samsung Galaxy SmartTag shows up in Canadian database

Samsung will reportedly unveil the Galaxy S21 series and the Buds Pro on January 14th.
Alongside these devices, the South Korean company is also rumoured to unveil the rumoured Galaxy SmartTag. Recently, the device was certified by Taiwan’s NCC, and now we’ve spotted it in the Canadian Radio Equipment List (REL) confirming the product will launch in the North.
The product received the approval date from the Canadian Radio Equipment List on December 23rd. The REL doesn’t offer very many details, just that it weighs 0.34kg and offers a frequency range of 2402.0 MHz to 2480.0 MHz.
According to the NCC leak, this tile-like device comes in both Black and Oat colours. Further, the leak also offered pictures of the device.
Pricing, when it’ll officially release, and more are currently unknown; however, it’s cool that Samsung plans to bring its new trackers to Canada.
Source: Government of Canada
Image Credit: GSMArena