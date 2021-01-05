Samantha Morton Hints at Covid-19 Diagnosis as She Lands in Hospital

WENN

The ‘Walking Dead’ actress urges her online followers to wear masks as she shares a picture of her in a hospital room following a dash to the Accident and Emergency unit.

Samantha Morton urged her followers to “wear a mask” as she took to Twitter to thank hospital staff for their help after a dash to Accident and Emergency (A&E) on Monday (04Jan20).

“The Walking Dead” star didn’t specifically confirm what had led her to seek medical attention, but appeared to hint she had contracted Covid-19.

Writing on Twitter, Samantha posted, “Thank you to all the A and E staff at the Conquest (hospital in Hastings, Sussex) who helped me tonight. I’m so grateful for our NHS, to see the red zone first hand and the nurses and doctors being so kind and wonderful to us all was humbling. I’m ok tonight because of them. #SaveOurNHS #WearAMask #COVID19.”

She then shared a snap of herself wearing a mask and face shield in a hospital room while writing “Thank you” and then added, “I’m on the mend. I’ll get there and thank you so much for the well wishes #SaveOurNHS #WearAMask.”

If Samantha is battling Covid-19, she will be the latest in a long line of celebrities who have contracted the virus – including Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Sharon Osbourne, Ellen DeGeneres, and Hugh Grant.

Meanwhile, 87-year-old Larry King is currently in a Los Angeles hospital as he’s battling the coronavirus. The TV icon spent the Christmas and New Year holiday under doctors’ care at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after contracting the virus more than 10 days ago. He has since been moved out of the ICU.