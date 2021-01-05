Rumer Willis Is Celebrating Four Years Of Sobriety

Rumer Willis, the daughter of actors Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, has something to celebrate. She recently shared that she is four years sober. She posted an Instagram photo of herself holding up four fingers and shared the story of how she remained sober during such a challenging year.

She wrote, “4 Years Sober Today!!! So grateful for choosing myself above any need to distract or numb out. Especially this past year when so much has come up for not just myself but the world. I feel immense gratitude that even when I have no escape from the feelings that come up no matter hard or painful they may be, I try my best to live through them and come out the other side.”

Rumer Willis is celebrating four years sober

Rumer added, “This year has brought up so many challenges but I know that because I choose to rise to the challenge each and every time I am loving myself and showing myself that I am capable of getting through anything. For anyone and everyone who is struggling or has a desire to get sober know that it is not a one size fits all process but it’s one day at a time. I don’t have all the answers, I know what has worked for me but always here to lend support or just listen.”

Rumer previously revealed that she never had a problem with alcohol but rather wanted a lifestyle change. She tried a dry January, where she did not drink all of January and didn’t pick up a drink again after that.

Recently, actor Anthony Hopkins celebrated his sobriety, although he has several years on Rumer. The 83-year-old celebrated 45 years of sobriety after having a wake-up call many decades earlier.

Congrats to both stars on their sobriety! In conclusion, watch this old interview where Rumer talks about her sobriety: