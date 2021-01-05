Ricky Martin Joins Global Leaders and Activists to Be Feted at International Peace Honors

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza

Becoming one of the first people to be honored at the January ceremony, the ‘Livin’ La Vida Loca’ hitmaker will be celebrated for his advocacy for human rights, tolerance and peace.

Ricky Martin will be saluted at the inaugural International Peace Honors event for his advocacy for human rights, tolerance and peace.

The “Livin’ La Vida Loca” hitmaker will become one of the first people to be honored at the ceremony, which will presented by PeaceTech Lab later this month.

Ricky will be feted alongside global leaders and activists, whose common goal is to build a more equitable and peaceful world.

Sheldon Himelfarb, the president and CEO of PeaceTech Lab, said in a press release, “In addition to his artistic contributions, Ricky Martin has made notable strides in the social impact space.”

“He leverages his social networks to advocate for minority rights and promote civic engagement; through his foundation, he works to end human trafficking, especially of children; and in 2020, he galvanized support for frontline workers across the world. His contributions are invaluable, and it is a privilege for us to be able to recognize him during our International Peace Honors.”

Martin is well known for his activism and is the founder and president of the Ricky Martin Foundation, which rallies against human trafficking, protects children and vulnerable communities, and defends the human rights of millions.

The International Peace Honors will take place virtually on 17 January. Others to be honored at the event are Dr. Anthony Fauci, human rights champion and a co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement, Opal Tometi, Amazonian chief Raoni, vice president and chief Internet evangelist for Google, Vint Cerf, as well as legendary singer-songwriter and humanitarian Ricardo Montaner.