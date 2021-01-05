‘RHOP’ Allegedly Looking To Add Two New Housewives To Replace Monique Samuels

RHOP may be in for a major cast shakeup. In addition to the exit of Monique Samuels, Robyn Dixon’s role on the show for season 6 is uncertain. Producers are reportedly hoping to bring in two newbies.

Monique Samuels quits ‘RHOP’ and Robyn Dixon’s future on the show is unclear

Samuels tells All About The Tea that despite being offered a new contract and signing on to participate in season 6, she quit after being turned off by what she saw during part 3 of the reunion. According to Samuels, producers heavily edited the reunion to exclude discussions she says validates her claim that her co-stars tried plotting against her family.

“I was excited to be back and to know that this time, I’d redeem myself and show my growth but when I saw episode three of the reunion, I said, ‘You know what, I can’t do this anymore,’” she said. “It probably would have been a little easier had they fired me instead of me having to sit down and be real and say I have to walk away.”

Samuels’ exit allegedly saved Dixon’s spot, as her job was in jeopardy prior to Samuels quitting. Dixon and her lawyers are currently in negotiations for season 6 but she hasn’t signed on. Per All About The Tea, Dixon is seeking a major pay increase but producers are hesitant if she doesn’t show more depth to her storyline with Juan.

Producers allegedly are not convinced the Dixon’s are head over heels in love. Going into season 6, producers are reportedly demanding the Dixon’s marry or film discussions about them expanding their family. Robyn has alleged that Juan wants a baby girl.

Producers are allegedly looking for two new housewives for season 6 of ‘RHOP’

With Samuels gone and Dixon’s contract not yet signed, producers are said to be scrambling for replacements. The Jasmine Brand reports that no one was expecting Samuels to exit. In fact, they were hoping to see how things played out in season 6 between Dillard and Samuels – and if the cast would remain divided.

Dillard however promised she would no longer film with Samuels. Bryant also made it clear that she did not feel safe around Samuels, bringing a security guard to the reunion and during a final scene she filmed with Samuels on the show.

“Potomac needs to fill Monique’s role on the show. Before Monique quit, production was anticipating following the aftermath of Monique and Candiace – will they reconcile? Will the cast remain divided? Now that she’s gone, they’ll need to explore new people,” the source tells The Jasmine Brand. They are hoping to add two new women to the cast.

Wendy Osefo became a full-time housewife during season 5 and is said to be returning for her second season. The professor and political commentator is close with Dillard, and also has relationships with Dixon and Bryant. During the season 5 reunion, Osefo and Huger cleared the air from a season’s worth of bickering and promised to start anew.

Charisse Jackson Jordan is also allegedly vying to return to the show. Jackson Jordan was a full-time cast member during the show’s first two seasons. She returned as a friend to the show in season 3 but has not appeared in a similar capacity since.

All About The Tea reports that Jackson Jordan is desperate to return and will go as far as exposing her co-stars in order to secure a spot.