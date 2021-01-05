Report that Meyer is seeking $12M from Jags ‘not accurate’

Urban Meyer appears to be the front-runner to replace Doug Marrone as the Jacksonville Jaguars’ next head coach, and according to rumors, the former Ohio State football coach wants $12 million per year in order to fill the position. However, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says that while Meyer will certainly get a nice chunk of change if he is hired by the Jaguars, there’s no truth to the $12 million rumor.

“The notion that Urban Meyer is seeking $12M a year to coach in the NFL is not accurate, source said,” Rapoport tweeted. “I’m sure the former Florida and OSU coach will be well compensated if he becomes the Jaguars coach. But that number is not relevant and false.”

The Jaguars were the worst team in football last season but have a lot of pieces in place to make them one of the most exciting destinations for coaches, including having the no. 1 pick in next year’s draft and a lot of projected cap space. The team hopes to land someone who can bring a lasting winning culture to the franchise, something they have not had since the team’s inception. And it looks like Meyer is at the top of the team’s wish list.

Meyer is a highly-sought-after coach, as his track record is nearly impeccable, winning three college football National Championships during his time coaching the Florida Gators and Ohio State Buckeyes. In 2018, Meyer was suspended by Ohio State for three games after it was discovered that Meyer knew about spousal abuse allegations against assistant coach Zach Smith prior to Smith’s firing. Meyer stepped down after the season due to health reasons and has not coached since.