Realme sale: All the discounts you can get on electric toothbrush, earbuds, smartwatch and more – Latest News

Technology Realme sale: All the discounts you can get on electric toothbrush, earbuds, smartwatch and more

Product MRP Discounted price Discount Where you can buy it from realme Watch Basic + Watch Strap Bundle Rs 3999 +499 Rs 3499 (watch) + Free Strap Rs 500 realme.com , Flipkart.com & Myntra.com realme Buds Wireless Pro Rs 3999 Rs 3499 Rs 500 realme.com & Amazon.in realme Buds Air Pro Rs 4999 Rs 4499 Rs 500 realme.com & Flipkart.com realme Smart Cam 360° Rs 2999 Rs 2599 Rs 400 realme.com , Flipkart.com and Amazon.in realme Buds Air Neo Rs 2999 Rs 2199 Rs 800 realme.com , Flipkart.com & Myntra.com realme Buds Q Rs 1999 Rs 1599 Rs 400 realme.com , Flipkart.com & Myntra.com realme Band Basic Rs 1499 Rs 1299 Rs 200 realme.com , Flipkart.com & Myntra.com realme Electric Toothbrush Mid M1 Rs 1999 Rs 1499 Rs 500 realme.com & Flipkart.com realme Electric Toothbrush Lite N1 Rs 799 Rs 699 Rs 100 realme.com & Flipkart.com realme Wireless Earbuds Rs 1799 Rs 1599 Rs 200 realme.com , Flipkart.com, Amazon.in & Myntra.com realme Wired Buds-3 Rs 399 Rs 299 Rs 100 realme.com , Flipkart.com & Amazon.in realme Tech Backpack Rs 2399 Rs 1699 Rs 700 realme.com realme Adventurer Backpack Rs 1499 Rs 999 Rs 500 realme.com

