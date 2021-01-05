Realme Days on Flipkart: Get offers on Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro, Realme Narzo 20, Realme X3 and more phones – Mobiles News

Realme Days on Flipkart are now live. As part of the ongoing smartphone sale, the e-tailer is giving discounts on Realme 7 and 7 Pro, Realme 6 and 6 Pro, Realme Narzo 20 series phones along with the flagship Realme X50 Pro 5G and Realme X3 series handsets.

The offers will be available till January 9.

During the sale,

Realme 6 is selling with a flat discount of Rs 5,000. As part of the current offer, the handset can be purchased at Rs 12,999. Similarly, the Realme 6 Pro is available at Rs 15,999 onwards.

Realme 7 with 64MP quad camera and 90Hz refresh rate is available at a discounted price of Rs 14,999. Realme 7 Pro is up for grabs at Rs 1,000 off and can be bought at Rs 19,999.

Entry-level phones

Realme C11 and

Realme C12, are available at a discounted price of Rs 6,999 and Rs 8,499, respectively.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro is selling with a discount of Rs 3,000. The handset can be purchased at Rs 13,999. Realme Narzo 20 and 20A are selling at Rs 10,499 and Rs 8,499, respectively.

Realme’s flagship 5G phone

Realme X50 Pro with 64MP quad-camera is selling at Rs 31,999. It is originally priced at Rs 41,999 and comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865.

Realme X is available at Rs 17,999 onwards. Similarly,

Realme X3 and

Realme X3 Super Zoom are up for purchase at Rs 21,999 and Rs 23,999, respectively.

