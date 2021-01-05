QB Carson Wentz hopes to remain with Eagles?

Fans of the Indianapolis Colts may not want to preorder their Carson Wentz jerseys just yet.

Rob Maaddi of The Associated Press reported on Tuesday that the current Philadelphia Eagles backup quarterback “needs time away to think about his future” and that there is hope he could remain with the only NFL home he’s known since the Eagles acquired him via the second pick of the 2016 draft.

According to ESPN stats, Wentz was responsible for the league’s second-worst passer rating (72.8) when Philadelphia head coach Doug Pederson benched the signal-caller in favor of rookie Jalen Hurts last month. Pederson then made Wentz a healthy scratch for this past Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Washington Football Team amid reports that the relationship between the coach and quarterback was “fractured beyond repair.”

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman told reporters on Monday, though, that trading Wentz during the offseason is “not anything we’re talking about right now.”

Wentz has been linked with the Colts and a reunion with former Philadelphia offensive coordinator and current Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich, but such a move will likely depend on the fate of current Colts quarterback Philip Rivers. The veteran who turned 39 years old in December is out of contract after the postseason.

The Colts face the Buffalo Bills on Saturday afternoon.