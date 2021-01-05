Prince Harry and Prince William’s Relationship Is ‘Never Going to Be the Same,’ Royal Expert Warns

There have been many reports about the feud between Prince Harry and Prince William and, while one royal expert believes the two will eventually resolve things, he also thinks that their relationship will never be the same.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle | RICHARD POHLE/AFP via Getty Images

Royal expert shared his thoughts on Prince Harry and Prince William’s feud

Author Robert Lacey shared his thoughts on the feud with Elle in a January 2021 interview, admitting he initially “didn’t think the story of the rift was true, but friends close to the family say William has a temper as well as Harry, and both have been scarred by this experience.”

He further shared how, when Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex announced their plans to step back from their royal duties, the queen wanted to discuss it over a family lunch but Prince William didn’t want to attend. “Friends suggest he was so furious with Harry that he couldn’t trust himself to sit at same table [as him],” Lacey noted. “This is the depth to which the anger has gone.”

Prince Harry acknowledged the feud during a 2019 interview when he noted, “We’re on different paths at the moment, but I will always be there for him, and he will always be there for me.” Lacey pointed out, by comparison, “William has pretended it hasn’t happened, and he’s an old-style royal in that sense.”

How Meghan reportedly played a role in their rift

Lacey explained that the rift between the brothers has been rumored to have started because of Prince William’s warning to Prince Harry to slow his relationship with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Lacey confirmed that William discussed the issue with his uncle, Charles Spencer, Princess Diana’s brother.

“It showed we don’t know exactly when it happened, but that was the essence of the argument,” he explained.

“We do not know the details of what he said to Harry, but if he pointed out that this woman that he [Harry] loved was a self-made Hollywood celebrity and a self-made millionairess who created her own celebrity, a self-sufficient woman like this who was ambitious and campaigning her belief in women’s rights and her wish to promote social change,” Lacey explained.

“These are radical initiatives, radical impulses; do they fit inside the rather safe and conservative British royal family?,” Lacey asked. “If those are the sort of objections and queries that William raised, well, events have proved them right, didn’t they?”

Expert shared thoughts on what Princess Diana would have thought of the feud

Of course, it’s impossible to say whether this feud would have happened or not if their mother, Diana, was alive, but Lacey believes that things might have gone differently.

“She would say ‘come on boys, it’s time to end this social distancing,’” Lacey believed. “No, I don’t think [the feud] would have happened if Diana had been alive. One of the tragedies of her death was that it deprived them [William and Harry] of their more active parent.”

“There’s a sense in which William become too close to his mother as things started to go wrong; she lent on him and relied on him which, I think, robbed him to some degree of his youth and is one of the sources of [William’s] anger,” he added. “I think her emphasis on getting the boys to speak their minds to each other and say what’s on their minds would have come into play.”

Lacey predicted that the brothers will patch things up, however. “I think there will be [a reconciliation]. There is texture and history between these brothers, but it’s never going to be the same,” he explained.