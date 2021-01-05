Posthaste: Why a possible Democratic Blue Wave in Georgia is bullish for the Canadian dollar

Good morning!

A Democratic Blue Wave in Georgia’s runoff Senate elections today could weaken the U.S. dollar and is bullish for the loonie this year, according to the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.

If either of the Republican incumbents, Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, win in Georgia, the party will retain control of the Senate. However, wins by Democrat challengers Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff would give control of the Senate — and Congress — to the Democratic party via a tiebreaker vote from Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Election results may not be available for a few days, and have the potential of stoking more vote controversy.

Ossoff and Warnock were both leading their Republican rivals by around two percentage points in polls, according to election research firm Fivethirtyeight.com.

A blue sweep could pave the way for higher fiscal stimulus to aid the battered U.S. economy, but it could also lead to greater corporate regulation and higher taxes, which has been a growing concern for businesses.

As such, CIBC expects the U.S. dollar to weaken further if the Democrats win.

“By extension that means a Blue Wave would equate to a weaker USD/CAD, which comes at a time when the strength in the Canadian currency has already been flagged by the Bank of Canada,” wrote Ian Pollick, global head, fixed income, currency and commodity strategy at CIBC, in a note to clients this morning. “And even if you don’t agree that a Blue Wave would prove inflationary, at least in the interim, it would reinforce the nearly year-long trend in the USD which would produce a stickier CAD.”

The loonie rose 2 per cent against the U.S. dollar last year, and was trading at around $1.27 this morning.

Bank of America expects West Texas Intermediate crude to average US$47 per barrel next year, which would be supportive of the loonie in the long-term. The Wall Street bank expects the exchange rate to stabilize around $1.29 by the second half of 2021, but not before loonie weakness in the first half of the year.

Another key near-term weakness for the USD is the “asterisk” presidency of Joe Biden, warns risk management consultancy Eurasia Group. A Donald Trump shadow government in Mar-a-Lago would be devastating for American democracy and could disrupt economic recovery.“Following a 2016 Trump victory that many Democrats believe Russia helped him win, Biden’s term opens the era of the asterisk presidency, a time when every Oval Office occupant is seen as illegitimate by roughly half the country — and the lawmakers that election skeptics send to Congress,” the Eurasia Group, noting that it was one of the biggest risks to the global economy.