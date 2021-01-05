Pop Smoke’s Brother Says Rapper Received Death Threats Before He Was Murdered!!

Obasi Jackson, the brother of deceased rapper Pop Smoke, appeared on Taraji P. Henson’s Facebook Watch series Peace of Mind With Taraji, where he shared that his brother received death threats before he was shot and killed during a home invasion in California.

POP SMOKE COUNTS MONEY ON IG LIVE

“All of that stuff he went through, it was just — there was a time when he went through a situation that was also … People would put him down and count him out,” Obasi said. “There was a lot of threats on his life because of that. And people were trying to figure out where the threats were coming from. I didn’t think that anybody would do that and it’s just a lot that goes into it.”

Considering the death threats, Obasi finds it difficult to understand why Pop Smoke did not have adequate security:

“It’s mind-boggling to me that someone would let a superstar go out with no security. That still plays on my mind. That just don’t make no sense. So, I don’t wanna point fingers, that’s not who I am as a person, but the truth is what the truth is and that’s something that bothers me,” he explained.