Pictures of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone from her birthday bash

It’s Deepika Padukone’s thirty fifth birthday today and to celebrate the big day, the actress, along with husband Ranveer Singh threw a grand birthday bash for close friends and family in Mumbai today. Sharing a glimpse of their look for the night, Ranveer had shared a close of them cuddling up right before the two headed for the party.

Arriving at the venue, Deepika and Ranveer got heads turning as they posed for the paps. Dressed in winter essentials, Deepika opted for a monochrome look with an over size black turtleneck, a pair of comfy leather pants and stilettos. Completing her to perfection, Ranveer too chose a plain black pullover with a white shirt and classic clue denims. He topped the look with a signature Gucci cap.

The two looked stunning together as they headed in for a party that later saw guests like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and more arrive to wish the birthday girl. Check out the pictures of the couple below.